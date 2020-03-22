Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $283,939.37 and approximately $37.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.01086903 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00047349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00032936 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00195951 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007795 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00096668 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 77,852,062 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

