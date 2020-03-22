Phore Hits One Day Volume of $21,928.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0980 or 0.00001664 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Nanex and IDAX. During the last week, Phore has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $21,928.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006073 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,442,324 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

