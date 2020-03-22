Photon Price Up 31.4% Over Last Week (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Photon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Photon has a total market cap of $61,669.09 and $7.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Photon has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,963.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.02120251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.15 or 0.03524179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00622789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00662784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00082139 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00026111 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00513395 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 33,196,285,778 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Photon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

