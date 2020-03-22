Pigeoncoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and $41,156.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,842,524,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.