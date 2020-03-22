Pigeoncoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $39,864.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and $39,864.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007638 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,838,254,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

