Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,350 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,159 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $214,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,592,882,000 after buying an additional 429,310 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after acquiring an additional 279,674 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,619,894,000 after acquiring an additional 965,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,323,786,000 after acquiring an additional 267,643 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra lifted their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.35. 84,866,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,971,568. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.81. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,085.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.