Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0011

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bittrex and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $442,907.59 and $399.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.01060264 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00041202 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000051 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 441,683,691 coins and its circulating supply is 416,423,255 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

