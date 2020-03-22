Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $84,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,502,000 after acquiring an additional 64,822 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 164,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,761,000 after acquiring an additional 170,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

In related news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PNW opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.24. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

