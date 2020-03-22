Pirate Chain Market Cap Reaches $2.88 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $14,339.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.02699483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00191736 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034157 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 151,486,668 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

