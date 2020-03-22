Pirl (PIRL) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Pirl has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $387,384.12 and approximately $4,659.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 67,069,741 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

