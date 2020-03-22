Pivot Token Price Tops $0.0002 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $155,880.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.02724096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00189439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

