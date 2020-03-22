PlatinumBAR Market Capitalization Reaches $3,614.01 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $3,614.01 and $54.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

