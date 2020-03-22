PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.
A number of research firms recently commented on AGS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on PlayAGS from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE AGS opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PlayAGS will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PlayAGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
