PlayFuel Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One PlayFuel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00006381 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $189.66 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00053963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.07 or 0.04341356 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00068378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016833 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013177 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

PlayFuel Token Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @playfuelteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io.

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.