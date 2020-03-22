PlayGame Trading Down 34.4% This Week (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $121,558.78 and approximately $294.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.07 or 0.02673024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00194451 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00040495 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00035569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,153,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

