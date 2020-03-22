Playkey Market Capitalization Tops $279,199.97 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $279,199.97 and $13,473.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.26 or 0.02780391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193996 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00041329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00035921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

