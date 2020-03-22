Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $425,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,213.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,606,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,003. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

PLUG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,063,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,128,868. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 328.01% and a negative net margin of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

