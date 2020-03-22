Pluton Price Tops $1.10 on Major Exchanges (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Pluton has a market capitalization of $938,888.40 and approximately $3,293.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00018965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.02701970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00191259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00034046 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton’s genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

