PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.25% of PNM Resources worth $91,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in PNM Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,975,000 after acquiring an additional 219,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,683,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,561,000 after acquiring an additional 544,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,199,000 after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. PNM Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.