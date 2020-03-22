POA (POA) Market Cap Reaches $1.88 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, HitBTC and Binance. POA has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $351,623.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POA has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

POA Coin Profile

Get POA alerts:

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX, Binance and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.