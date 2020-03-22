POA (POA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.81 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. POA has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $130,256.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Binance and Bibox. Over the last week, POA has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

POA Coin Profile

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

