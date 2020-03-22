Point Break Capital Management LLC Invests $16.54 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,544,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.6% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.30. 20,995,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,247,756. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.07.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

