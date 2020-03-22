Point Break Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Pinterest makes up about 0.2% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinterest by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 1,245.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after buying an additional 1,534,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $698,251.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546 in the last 90 days.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.21. 10,620,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,574,053. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

