Point Break Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 757,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,000. XP makes up about 4.6% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of XP as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $8,336,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $5,791,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $3,066,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $7,001,000.

Shares of NYSE:XP traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,185. XP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $43.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. XP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

