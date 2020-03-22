Point Break Capital Management LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Scorpio Tankers comprises 0.3% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Scorpio Tankers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 31,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,334. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

