Polis Price Tops $0.44 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Polis has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00007458 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Polis has a market cap of $4.30 million and $7,847.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

