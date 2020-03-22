Polymath (POLY) Price Up 12% Over Last Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and Binance. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and $4.30 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00612402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008695 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,484,736 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Kyber Network, Kucoin, UEX, Upbit, Bitbns, Bittrex, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Koinex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

