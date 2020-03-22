PolySwarm (NCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $3,490.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.36 or 0.02730088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00189701 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00035842 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00033931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PolySwarm launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io.

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, DDEX, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

