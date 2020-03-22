Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.08% of Pool worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Pool by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Stephens boosted their price objective on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.60.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $167.78 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $156.01 and a 12 month high of $238.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

