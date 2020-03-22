PopularCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 51.3% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $40,437.80 and approximately $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00622789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00033160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00093280 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007091 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008587 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,003,402,270 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

