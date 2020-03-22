Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $4,943,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR traded down $7.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.28. 1,383,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,496. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.