Positive Press Coverage Likely to Impact Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Share Price

News stories about Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Aytu Bioscience earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.14. Aytu Bioscience has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

