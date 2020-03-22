PotCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,954.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $1,954.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,893.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.20 or 0.02107269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.03508539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00612115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00650862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00078708 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00025744 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00510567 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016966 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,477,759 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.