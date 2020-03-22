Power Ledger (POWR) Price Hits $0.0509 on Major Exchanges

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $21.81 million and $1.28 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Bancor Network, Kucoin and Huobi. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.02666535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00192133 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00041098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00034257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,828,728 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ABCC, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bittrex, Radar Relay, DigiFinex, Gate.io, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Binance, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Huobi, BX Thailand, TDAX and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

