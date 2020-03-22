Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 121.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,747 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.21% of Precision BioSciences worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Shares of DTIL stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 415,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,209. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Precision BioSciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 417.65% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTIL. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.