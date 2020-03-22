Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 125.83 ($1.66).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Premier Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of PMO traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 16.84 ($0.22). 55,022,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. Premier Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.43 million and a P/E ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.24.

In other news, insider Richard Rose bought 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £298.98 ($393.29). Insiders acquired 621 shares of company stock valued at $57,531 in the last ninety days.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

