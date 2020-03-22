PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $7.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.16) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PRGX Global an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PRGX Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

PRGX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 137,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,098. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. PRGX Global has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.43). PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRGX Global will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 187,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRGX Global (PRGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.