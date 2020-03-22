Primas Hits 1-Day Volume of $517,947.00 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Primas has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Primas has a market cap of $648,651.70 and approximately $517,947.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, OKEx and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.02704460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00188897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Primas

Primas launched on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primas’ official website is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.