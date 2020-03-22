Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Cap of $658,165.46

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 24.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $658,165.46 and approximately $3,954.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 31,137,833 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

