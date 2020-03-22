PRIZM (PZM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $364,531.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $93.90 million and approximately $364,531.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.0925 or 0.00001536 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,020.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.90 or 0.03486311 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003117 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00708755 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000528 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00060338 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011979 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,701,819 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

