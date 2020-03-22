Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,893 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

Shares of PG opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $99.09 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $273.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

