ProCurrency Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProCurrency has a market capitalization of $796.98 and $279.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProCurrency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ProCurrency alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.18 or 0.02995599 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003874 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Profile

ProCurrency (PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,443,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,368,826 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProCurrency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProCurrency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.