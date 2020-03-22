Profile Utility Token Price Tops $0.0013 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinrail, LBank and Coinnest. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $58,906.29 and $5,563.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00033928 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00094022 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,084.50 or 1.00353095 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00082006 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000915 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000357 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinrail, Bit-Z, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

