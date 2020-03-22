Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, Bit-Z, LBank and Coinrail. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $56,126.32 and approximately $6,310.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00032769 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00094272 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,926.91 or 1.00455939 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00077801 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000916 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, LBank, Bit-Z, Coinrail and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.