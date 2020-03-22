Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,272,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,900,000 after buying an additional 226,185 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 292.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 339,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,592,000 after buying an additional 253,095 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Progressive from to in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $65.19 and a one year high of $84.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

