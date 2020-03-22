Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0133

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Project Pai has a market cap of $19.36 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, HBUS, LBank and Bitfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00054077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.13 or 0.04379574 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00068462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00038140 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016954 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012810 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003789 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,661,833,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,456,994,196 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LBank, OOOBTC, HBUS, Bitfinex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

