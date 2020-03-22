Prometeus (PROM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $411,682.00

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $411,682.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00009196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.02692212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00191872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00041035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000629 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00034286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus' total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,290,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

