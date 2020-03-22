Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,667 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2,074.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche purchased 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

PB stock traded down $6.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. 1,375,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,714. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

