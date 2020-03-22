Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Proto Labs from to in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $12,440,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRLB traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.61. The stock had a trading volume of 410,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.97. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $119.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

