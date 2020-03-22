ProximaX (XPX) Market Cap Reaches $2.99 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, ProximaX has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One ProximaX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $432,530.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.60 or 0.02683259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00189526 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00035905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00034033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

